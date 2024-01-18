Ryanair announces resumption of flights to Tel Aviv from February 1

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline in terms of passenger numbers, announced on Thursday its intention to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv starting February 1.

The decision is attributed to the guidance provided by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the precedent set by other European carriers resuming operations.

Ryanair had previously suspended all flights to and from Israel on October 9, following the October 7 Hamas attacks on the country.

However, the airline is now gearing up for a phased return, with an initial focus on a reduced schedule. The resumed flights will include routes to and from Karlsruhe/Baden, Marseilles, Memmingen, Milan, and Vienna.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The move follows the footsteps of several other major European carriers, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, and Aegean, which have already recommenced flights to Tel Aviv.

Air France is set to join the ranks, with plans to restart its route from Paris on January 24.