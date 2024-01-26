El Al to suspend flights to South Africa amid ICJ case fallout - report

El Al, Israel's flagship airline, is reportedly set to suspend its flights to South Africa due to a significant decline in passengers following South Africa's accusations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The decision to discontinue flights is driven by both a commercial downturn and heightened security concerns, as Israelis express reluctance to travel to South Africa amidst the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

According to a source at El Al who spoke with Israeli website Walla, passengers are now favoring alternative destinations such as Japan, the USA, and southeast Asia, leading to a noticeable decrease in bookings to South Africa.

"We see it in the lack of orders and drastic cancellations," stated the source, highlighting a surge in demand for flights to other long-haul destinations. El Al's predominantly Boeing 777 fleet is expected to be redirected to meet this growing demand.

This move by El Al comes amid a diplomatic dispute between Jerusalem and Pretoria over the Gaza war, resulting in South Africa downgrading relations and filing a petition at the ICJ over alleged genocide.

The suspension of flights is a strategic decision made by Israel's national carrier, reflecting both commercial considerations and the prevailing diplomatic uncertainty.

As a consequence, Israelis planning to visit South Africa will now have to rely on foreign carriers with layovers along the way, as El Al discontinues its direct flights.

El Al has not officially commented on the reported suspension of flights to South Africa.