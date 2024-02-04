Wizzair cancels hundreds of flights from Israel weeks after returning

Hungarian ultra low-cost airline Wizzair announced a final decision to cancel hundreds of flights from Israel to destinations in Europe, following its partial return to Ben Gurion International Airport.

According to the announcement, flights to the popular destinations Italy, Bulgaria, Greece, and Poland were canceled until further notice, as well as some other European countries.

In addition to the cancellations, Wizzair will reduce the frequency of flights that remain operational. The airline already made the changes to its online ticket ordering system, but tens of thousands of Israelis with bookings will receive a cancellation notice in the following days.

Wizzair had recently announced its return to Israel, after previous cancellations, saying there would be a resumption of services in early March with six destinations being offered on three weekly flights.

Several flight companies canceled their operations from Ben Gurion International Airport when Hamas-led terrorists infiltrated southern Israel on October 7, attacking by land, sea and air, with the terror factions in Gaza launching thousands of rockets across the country.

Some, like Lufthansa, have slowly and partially returning their flight operations to Israel.