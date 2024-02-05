El Al suspends flights to 2 more destinations over drop in demand and ‘security situation’

Israel's flagship airline El Al decided to cancel its flights to Ireland and Morocco due to a drop in demand from Israeli travelers to these countries, according to a statement reported on Monday.

"We continue to adjust the flight schedule according to demand," El Al said in the statement.

"From the beginning of April 2024 and throughout the next summer season, we will not be resuming our routes to Dublin, Ireland, and Marrakech, Morocco, due to the current security situation and the significant drop in demand," the airline explained.

"This will allow the addition of hundreds of flights to destinations already offered and in demand,” it concluded.

The latest discontinuation of flight destinations came after dropping South Africa. The affected countries have had soured relations with Israel since the Hamas-led October 7 attack that erupted into an all-out war in Gaza.

Amid the conflict, Israeli officials raised security concern levels in many locations and warned travelers of certain destinations, particularly in Africa and Asia.

Ireland also adopted anti-Israel stances, both on a state level and in popular opinion. The Moroccan population, despite a budding relationship through the Abraham Accords, held onto pro-Palestinian views like many in Middle Eastern countries.

South Africa lodged at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) a complaint of alleged “genocide” committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, worsening already hard-hit relations.