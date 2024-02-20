Over 230,000 apply for unemployment benefits in Israel amid war

Israel is grappling with a significant surge in unemployment as more than 230,000 people have applied for benefits since the onset of the ongoing conflict, according to data released by the National Insurance on Tuesday.

Since October 7, a staggering 237,585 individuals have sought unemployment benefits, with 150,604 citizens compelled to take unpaid leave as businesses struggle to cope with the economic fallout of the war.

In February alone, an additional 11,464 citizens submitted applications for unemployment benefits, including 3,689 individuals who were placed on unpaid leave involuntarily.

The data revealed that a majority of applicants, 61 percent, fall in the age bracket of 20 to 40, while 38 percent are aged between 41 and 67. In terms of gender distribution, 45 percent of requests came from men, and 55 percent from women.

Adding to the economic strain, approximately 90,000 individuals eligible for unemployment benefits will see their entitlements expire by the end of March.

Discussions are underway in Parliament regarding the extension of relief measures for citizens who have been placed on unpaid leave, particularly those from evacuated areas.

Following the cessation of relief measures in January, an extension was granted for citizens evacuated from regions heavily affected by the conflict, both in the south and the north.

The decision to extend these measures aimed to provide continued support to individuals and families displaced by the war's impact on their livelihoods.