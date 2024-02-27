Israeli high-tech exports drop amid war against Hamas

Israel Central Bureau of Statistics stated that during the last quarter of 2023 - during the first three months of the Israel-Hamas war - Israeli exports of high-tech services decreased by 7.8% constituting 4.1 billion Israeli shekels ($1.1 billion).

Despite evident damage the sector has seen due to the ongoing war, the high-tech still accounted for about 77% of Israeli exports that month.

Israel Police Spokesperson

Meanwhile, earlier in February, Israel's Central Bank reported that exports of high-tech equipment from Israel increased by 10%.

The average salary in the sector is said to have exceeded 29 thousand shekels gross in November, reportedly jumping by almost 10% over the past year as well.

AP / Dan Balilty 2016 ©

Being the fastest growing sector in Israel in terms of employees, the industry provides jobs to about 395,000 people, constituting 10.4% of all Israeli workers.

Despite that, over 230,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, with 150,604 citizens compelled to take unpaid leave as businesses struggle to cope with the economic fallout of the war.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Read more stories like this >>

• Over 230,000 apply for unemployment benefits in Israel amid war >>

• Netanyahu downplays Moody’s lowering Israel credit rating, outlook >>

• Israel becomes first nation to approve lab-grown-meat sales >>