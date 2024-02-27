Israeli high-tech exports drop amid war against Hamas
The sector still accounted for 77% of the nation's exports in December despite the negative effects of the Israel-Hamas war
Israel Central Bureau of Statistics stated that during the last quarter of 2023 - during the first three months of the Israel-Hamas war - Israeli exports of high-tech services decreased by 7.8% constituting 4.1 billion Israeli shekels ($1.1 billion).
Despite evident damage the sector has seen due to the ongoing war, the high-tech still accounted for about 77% of Israeli exports that month.
Meanwhile, earlier in February, Israel's Central Bank reported that exports of high-tech equipment from Israel increased by 10%.
The average salary in the sector is said to have exceeded 29 thousand shekels gross in November, reportedly jumping by almost 10% over the past year as well.
Being the fastest growing sector in Israel in terms of employees, the industry provides jobs to about 395,000 people, constituting 10.4% of all Israeli workers.
Despite that, over 230,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, with 150,604 citizens compelled to take unpaid leave as businesses struggle to cope with the economic fallout of the war.
Read more stories like this >>
• Over 230,000 apply for unemployment benefits in Israel amid war >>
• Netanyahu downplays Moody’s lowering Israel credit rating, outlook >>
• Israel becomes first nation to approve lab-grown-meat sales >>