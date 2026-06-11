A new vision for the North: $6.3 billion plan set for the Galilee's revival

The Israeli government on Thursday unanimously approved a NIS 4 billion ($1.1 billion) development plan for the Galilee region for the years 2026-2030, as ministers gathered for a special cabinet meeting in Nof HaGalil focused on strengthening communities in northern Israel.

The newly approved package comes in addition to the approximately NIS 18 billion ($5.2 billion) already allocated last week for communities along Israel's northern confrontation line, bringing the government's total planned investment in the region to around NIS 22 billion ($6.3 billion).

The meeting, however, was marked by a heated exchange between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Transport Minister Miri Regev over funding for transportation projects in the north.

Regev accused the Finance Ministry of obstructing infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving connectivity for Galilee communities.

"The Ministry of Finance is blocking transportation projects for the cities of the Galilee," Regev said during the meeting. "I want to provide for Safed, Tiberias, and other communities, but the ministry refuses. If it were [Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit] Strock's ministry, the Finance Ministry would probably agree."

Smotrich fired back, accusing Regev of pursuing political interests ahead of party primaries.

"You want to distribute budgets for the primaries," the finance minister responded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to intervene, saying that "the problem is with the bureaucracy."

Regev rejected that explanation, replying: "In this case, it's not the civil service, but rather the Minister of Finance who isn't approving it, because it's not the public that supports him."

Despite the disagreement, the government ultimately approved the comprehensive development initiative, which was formulated by the Prime Minister's Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, government ministries, and local authorities in Safed, Acre, Nof HaGalil, Nazareth, Afula, Tiberias, and Karmiel.

The plan aims to strengthen northern communities by encouraging population growth and improving quality of life through investments in housing, employment, education, healthcare, transportation, tourism, and public safety.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the initiative as a "sacred national mission."

"With a joint effort, we are bringing a huge package to the core cities: Nof HaGalil, Acre, Karmiel, Safed, Afula, Nazareth, Tiberias," Netanyahu said. "We are giving them a huge boost and a strong addition that will give them momentum and development."

"I love the Galilee. It is an integral part of our homeland that we must preserve and develop. What we did in the South, we will do in the North, we will restore security to the North, which will prosper more than ever," he added.

Smotrich said the initiative represented more than reconstruction efforts following months of conflict in the region.

"We are not only restoring the North, but building a new and promising future for it," he said. "The enormous investment of approximately NIS 21 billion that we are leading together is intended to transform the Galilee into a national growth engine, with quality employment, advanced services and infrastructure that will attract new families to settle, grow and flourish here."

The finance minister added that the program reflected "a profound paradigm shift in the Judaization of the Galilee and making it an attractive center of attraction for the citizens of the entire State of Israel."

Under the plan, new residents moving to northern communities will receive economic incentives, while urban renewal projects and the construction of modern neighborhoods will be accelerated.

The employment component includes establishing high-tech hubs focused on sectors such as semiconductors, robotics, defense industries, and agri-food technology. The government also plans to offer scholarships, professional training programs, grants for local businesses, and support for integrating artificial intelligence technologies.

Tourism initiatives aim to strengthen the Galilee's position as a culinary, wine, and tourism destination through festivals, cultural events, sports competitions, and the renovation of public spaces.

The healthcare component focuses on attracting physicians and specialists to the region, expanding mental health services, and enhancing medical infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

In education, the government plans to increase science and technology programs in schools, establish research laboratories and innovation centers, and strengthen pre-military preparation programs.

Transportation investments will include upgrading major roads, expanding public transit systems, and implementing more efficient regional transportation models to improve accessibility across northern Israel.

The plan also allocates resources toward strengthening personal security through expanded urban policing, increased technological surveillance capabilities, subsidized enforcement personnel, and the establishment of neighborhood emergency response teams.