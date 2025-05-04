Airlines announce flight cancellations after Houthi missile hits

Following the missile from Yemen that fell near Ben Gurion Airport this Sunday morning, airlines have begun canceling planned flights from the airport.

Lufthansa Group announced that all five of its subsidiary companies – Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels, and Eurowings – will not fly to Israel at least until next Tuesday. Air Europa canceled its flights to Israel for at least until Monday. In the afternoon, Wizz Air also canceled flights until next Tuesday.

Alarms were heard across the country following a launch from Yemen, with several areas of the country affected from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv. The IDF air defense attempted to intercept the projectile, but the missile impacted near Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 3. The airport was closed for takeoffs and landings, but later reopened.

In an interview with Arab media this morning, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi's political office, said that the missile is "a message to the United States, Britain, and all of Israel's allies – the damage proves that the West's claims that the Houthis' aerial capabilities and missile launching capabilities have been destroyed are false."