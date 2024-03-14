Delta Air Lines to resume JFK-TLV flights to Israel starting June

Delta Air Lines announced its plans to resume direct flights from the United States to Israel, in June, becoming the second American carrier to do so since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel.

The direct flight from New York's JFK International Airport on Delta's Airbus A330-900neo followed an initial return of United Airlines, who began flying in March from Newark to Tel Aviv with a layover in Germany.

While United started slow with their flights to Tel Aviv, Delta planned to bring back its daily flights to Israel starting in June 7, following an extensive security risk assessment.

Other European airlines and low-cost carriers have also been eager for a return to Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, though some have seen changes in their schedules and destinations.