EasyJet announces it will not return to Israel before spring of 2026

EasyJet announced Tuesday that it is extending the cancellation of its flights to and from Israel until March 28th, 2026, at the earliest. The company sent a message to customers that reads, “All customers who have booked flights for July are receiving a notification with their options, which include a refund or transfer to an alternative flight. We continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel.”

The ballistic missile that hit near Ben Gurion Airport about a month ago continues to create an impact, with the low-cost airline Ryanair also recently announcing the extension of its flight suspension to and from Israel until July 31.

Meanwhile, American Airlines announced it will resume operating two daily flights on the New York/Newark-Tel Aviv route, starting June 6. Delta and Air France also announced the resumption of their flights.