EasyJet suspends operations to Israel for entire summer season

The low-cost airline EasyJet announced on Tuesday that it will cancel its flights for the rest of the summer season, to and from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport.

The extended suspension would be until October 27, "as a result of the ongoing and developing situation in Israel."

The announcement also stated that "customers who ordered flights to and from Israel until this date are offered options that include a full refund."

EasyJet announced, just a day prior, that it would cancel all flights until April 21, the eve of the Passover holiday.

Israel's airspace was closed over the weekend due to the Iranian attack, and returned to operate normally on Monday.

In recent days, other flight companies such as KLM, Air France, Wizz Air and United Airlines announced changes of schedules or cancellation of flights to and from Tel Aviv due to the attack.