Government to approve 1 billion shekels for bereaved families

The government is expected Sunday to approve recommendations of a committee established by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and chaired by Professor Aviad Hacohen, a legal expert – for 1 billion shekels ($270,000) for those most affected by the war with Hamas.

In recent months, the committee discussed ways to assist those affected by slaughter on October 7, but who have not received a satisfactory response by the government thus far.

The committee's conclusions, which are expected to be adopted in a few hours by the government, will provide compensation to populations that were not defined as victims of hostile actions. These included bereaved families, families of kidnapped individuals, siblings and children of former prisoners, and residents of Ofakim in southern Israel. Others to receive aid are indeed defined as victims of the terrorist, but do not meet the criteria for disability recognition.

The response includes grants and a rehabilitation basket. The grant is divided into three levels, ranging between a grant of 7,180 shekels ($1936) for an adult and 1,436 shekels ($387) for a child, then up to 28,720 shekels ($7,744) for an adult and 5,744 shekels ($1549) for a child. The rehabilitation basket will be granted to those who meet the appropriate criteria and will range between 7,300 shekels to 30,000 shekels ($1968-$8,089).

"Today we are bringing a very important resolution proposal to the government," Smotrich said. "The terrible slaughter that occurred to us on Simchat Torah hit unprecedentedly many populations in the State of Israel. From the early days of the war, I followed an expanding civil policy and we acted to help and provide a broad envelope as much as possible to all Israeli citizens, especially those personally affected on that day."