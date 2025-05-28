Greek, Israeli industry leaders join in Mediterranean Maritime Conference

WATCH HERE:

Maritime MED Athens 2025 Conference is the first ever conference of its kind, brining together senior stakeholders from Greece and Israel, including industry and business leaders, Blue Economy investors, entrepreneurs and innovators, policymakers and regulators, and leading researchers – to discuss the importance of the alliance between Greece and Israel in relation to Eastern Mediterranean as a crossroads of trade, business, development and innovation and collaboration in order to fully realize its economic potential.

Sharing insights, best practices, strategies, this new initiative is enhancing the economic resilience and sustainability of the maritime sectors, facilitating meaningful dialogues and encouraging partnerships that will pave the way for a prosperous maritime future.

The conference is exploring topics such as:

- The Greek-Israeli strategic Economic Alliance

-Maritime Routes and Supply-Chains

-Port and shipyard Infrastructure and Development

-Energy Resources

-Security and Control of the EEZ

-“Blue” technological innovation

The conference is based on a partnership between Benny Moran Conferences, the Piraeus Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many other Greek and Israeli businesses.

The Conference is being addressed today by senior representatives of the Greek Government, including Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr. Antonios Economou, General Secretary Ministry of National Defense, Mr. Tassos Chatzivasiliou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vassilis Korkidis, President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ioannis Bratakos, President of thre ACCI.

Israel and Greece, two nations connected by rich maritime histories and present-day geo-strategic interests, share a promising future of development and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean maritime region. This conference is convening to discuss this future and the best way to realize the potential of this region by bilateral and international cooperation.