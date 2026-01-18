Israel approves compensation plan for reservists with 6.2 billion shekel budget

The Israeli government has approved a new framework for reservist compensation and recognition in 2026, with a budget of 6.2 billion shekels (approximately 1.30 billion USD). The plan’s principles were approved on Sunday by the ministerial committee on reserves, chaired by Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The framework maintains the benefits granted in 2025 while introducing a differentiated model based on the nature and intensity of service. Fighters and commanders will continue to receive priority treatment, reflecting their operational commitment and the high personal cost borne since the beginning of the conflict.

A central measure of the plan is a reduction of one-third in the number of reserve days in 2026, without affecting rights or compensation.

The aim is to give reservists more recovery time while preserving the army’s operational capability. According to the Ministries of Defense and Finance, the average daily volume of service is expected to reach around 40,000 reserve days next year.

The plan also strengthens support mechanisms for economic, family, and psychological needs, addressing the cumulative strain on reservists after several years of intensive activity.

“This is our way of telling reservists that the State of Israel sees them, respects them, and will always stand behind them and their families,” said Katz, recalling that 2025 was a year of war on seven fronts, during which reservists carried an “exceptional burden.”

The initiative forms part of a broader policy by the Ministries of Defense and Finance, headed by Bezalel Smotrich. Since October 2023, nearly 20 billion shekels (about 4.5 billion USD) have been allocated to support reservists, maintain their motivation, and ensure Israel’s military, economic, and social resilience.