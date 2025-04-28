Israel plans to deregulate US imports to placate Trump amid tariff threat

Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said that the government seeks to deregulate imports from the United States to reach a more favorable agreement with President Donald Trump and his administration, according to an interview given to Bloomberg on Monday.

Echoing the “What’s Good for Europe is Good for Israel” deregulation in recent years, which allowed imports from the European Union to enter without facing Israeli regulators, the plan is seen as a concession to the US to assuage the US president on tariffs.

“The Americans said ‘wait a minute, we want you to adopt what’s good in America is good for Israel,’” Barkat said in Dubai. “Immediately we said, ‘okay, this is something important for them and we’re happy to do that.’”

Barkat said that Israeli authorities were caught off guard when the Trump administration placed a 17 percent tariff on Israeli goods, shortly after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich removed custom duties on US imports.

Trump has kept a 10 percent tariff on all Israeli imports while the sides negotiate.

The US is Israel's main trading partner and most important strategic ally, and represents a key market for Israeli exports, particularly in the sectors of machinery, medical equipment, and technological software. In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $34 billion, with an Israeli trade surplus of $7.4 billion, which is the highest in the Middle East region.

This surplus, particularly noticeable in the field of technological services, contributed to the Trump administration's decision to impose tariff duties. The main products imported by Israel from the United States include consumer goods, machinery and equipment related to security and safety, said Barkat.

“Both sides are very collaborative, both the Americans and us believe we can get to terms,” Barkat said. “They have requested a few things and we believe we can agree to those terms for the benefit of the two countries.”