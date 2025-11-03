Israel to power Europe? Energean strikes gas deal with Cyprus

Energean, the company managing Israel’s Karish, Tanin, and Katlan natural gas fields, announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cypriot energy group Cyfield on a potential supply of natural gas to a planned power plant in Mari, near Larnaca.

The initiative, which still requires approval from the Israeli and Cypriot governments, revives efforts to export Israeli gas to Cyprus, following the initial agreement published a year ago.

Under the MoU, Energean submitted a proposal for the construction of an underwater gas pipeline connecting the Karish platform in Israel’s exclusive economic zone directly to Cyprus. The company would be responsible for the design, construction, and operation of the infrastructure, which would remain under its ownership.

If completed, Cyprus would become the third country to import Israeli gas, after Jordan and Egypt, and the first European nation to do so. The project is expected to bolster the energy partnership between Israel, Cyprus, and Greece, in the context of ongoing regional tensions with Turkey.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen welcomed the agreement, saying that gas exports to Cyprus would strengthen Israel’s diplomatic position in the region and with Europe, enhance regional stability, and generate billions of shekels in revenue for the state.

Energean CEO Mathios Rigas highlighted that the project would provide Cyprus with access to a reliable, sustainable regional energy source, reducing its energy isolation.

The announcement comes amid a tense period for Israel’s energy sector, as the U.S. reportedly pressures the Netanyahu government to approve a $35 billion gas export deal with Egypt. The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, recently canceled a planned visit to Israel after Eli Cohen refused to approve the agreement without clarifying financial terms and supply guarantees for the domestic market.