Israeli defense company Elbit profit, revenue rise on Gaza war demand

Company supplies simulators, UAVs, artillery, munitions, control systems, communications, high powered lasers and others to Israel's Defense Ministry

FILE - Minister of Defense of Israel, Yoav Gallant visits Elbit Systems.Elad Malka

Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems on Tuesday reported higher first-quarter profit as demand from the Israel-Hamas war appears to have boosted revenue. One of Israel's largest defense contractors, the company's revenue rose by 11.5% to $1.55 billion from $1.39 billion.

The company predicts it will meet its revenue target earlier than expected, CEO Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters. "Our internal goal was to reach $7 billion by 2026," he said. "I can tell you it will be much earlier."

Elbit Systems
Elbit's new Skylark 1 STUAS eVTOL.Elbit Systems

The company has observed growth in international clients' interest since the October 7 attack and after an April Iranian strike on Israel. During that attack, Elbit's "Citron Tree" and "Golden Almond" technologies served as the operating system for Israel's aerial defense.

Machlis said there is a "growing demand in defense spending around the world" and that Elbit's portfolio "is very relevant."

Elbit Systems
The PULS artillery rocket system.Elbit Systems

"The fact that our systems are in operational use in Israel helps us because customers prefer to get mature solutions," noted Machlis.

The company supplies hundreds of products to Israel's Defense Ministry. According to Machlis, this includes simulators, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), artillery, munitions, control systems, communications, high powered lasers and others.

AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File
In this May 20, 2016 file photo, an Israeli Elbit Systems Hermes 450 drone is towed from a hangar at Hillsboro Airport in Indiana before its maiden flight to collect agricultural data.AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File
