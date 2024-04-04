Israel Airports Authority (IAA) announced on Thursday morning that Ryanair will resume operating flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport starting June 2.

According to the announcement, the Irish low-cost airline will operate from Terminal 1, which will reopen on June 1.

Ryanair is planning to operate flight routes between Tel Aviv and popular the European destinations of Milan-Bergamo, Bari, Malta, Berlin, Budapest and Paphos.

Many foreign airlines suspended their service to Israel following the Hamas-led October 7 attack and ensuing war in Gaza, resulting in the shuttering of Terminal 1.

In 2024, multiple airlines began resuming their services to Israel, such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Others, like Wizzair, have resumed partial service, though with changing schedules and flight destinations.