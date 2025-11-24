Smotrich accuses Israeli Agrifood giants of 'abusive monopolies'

Finance Minister and Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich delivered an extensive defense of his proposed dairy market reform and the 2026 state budget on Monday, insisting he would not bow to “campaigns of fear or slander.”

He said the government is “fully aligned” on the main contours of the budget, which was presented to the prime minister yesterday and is expected to win cabinet approval on December 4 before heading to the Knesset.

At the core of Smotrich’s economic plan is a major overhaul of the dairy industry aimed at sharply lowering the price of essential food products. He accuses the major agrifood companies, Tnuva, Tara, and Strauss, of orchestrating a media blitz to protect what he calls “abusive monopolies” and profit margins that “choke consumers.”

According to him, these corporations “purchase media influence” to block any move toward liberalization.

The minister describes what he calls a culture of intimidation within the industry, claiming that farmers who support the reform are afraid to voice their views publicly due to potential retaliation from large producers and the Milk Council, which he labels a “cartel.” The overhaul, he argues, would grant farmers greater independence and reduce their reliance on entrenched industry structures.

Smotrich frames the reform as part of a broader economic agenda shaped during two years of war, asserting that strong macroeconomic indicators must now “be felt in the lives of citizens.” His objective, he says, is straightforward: allowing Israeli families to shop for basic groceries “without going broke.”

He also referenced a recent meeting with representatives of the Career Military Families Forum, emphasizing their contribution and pledging to prioritize their needs in the upcoming budget. “Just as we have supported the reservists, we will look after career soldiers as well. Those who safeguard our security must be the first to receive support,” he said.