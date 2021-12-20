Severe winter storm ‘Carmel’ strikes Israel

Winter storm 'Carmel' is expected to last from Monday until Wednesday in Israel

A strong winter storm, named ‘Carmel,’ struck Israel on Monday, bringing powerful rains and cooler temperatures to the country.

Dr. Noah Wolfson, the CEO of Israel’s meteorological services firm Meteo-Tech, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the storm’s name, and why it matters.

“It’s a change of policy, they have decided to copy what happens in the United States and give names to storms,” he said.

“That helps people to relate to them, and that creates (a) common denominator (for) what you are talking about.”

Wolfson explained that some parts of Israel could face flooding, and even some snowfall at higher elevations up north.

“What we do expect is… heavy rains, heavy snow on the Hermon mountain, which would enable skiing, some sandstorms in the Negev, and unfortunately some flooding,” Wolfson told i24NEWS.

He said that the designation of whether Carmel be considered an extreme weather incident depends on how the country handles the storm.

“Really, it’s a question of definition. The main question is, are you used to such weather?” Wolfson said.

“I found out that events which are happening once every ten to 15 years are regarded as extreme and extraordinary… So I would say that this storm, I’ve seen storms like this, the question is really whether some places will get very extra precipitation.”

Carmel could be considered extreme if areas receive over 3.9 inches of daily rainfall, and if Israel’s systems cannot handle the influx of water without flooding, the CEO explained.