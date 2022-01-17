UN detects active distress beacon in Tonga after disaster

'First clean-up efforts are being made' in Tonga's capital city of Nuku'alofa

A United Nations agency said Monday that it discovered an active distress beacon in an isolated group of Tonga islands, raising alarm on the condition of locals following a massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

“Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital, is covered with (nearly an inch) of volcanic ash and dust,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) explained in a flash update on the status of the island.

“However, the situation in the city is calm and stable and first clean-up efforts are being made.”

While the internet and international phone lines remain down, “local phone systems have been restored."

"Power has also been restored to parts of the capital,” the report added.

“Only some minor injuries are reported on Tongatapu and Atata, but, it should be borne in mind that assessments - particularly of the outer islands - are yet to be released.”

The High Commission of the Kingdom of Tonga’s Second Secretary Curtis Tu'ihalangingie expressed fears that humanitarian deliveries could pose a Covid risk to the people on the island.

“We don't want to bring in another wave - a tsunami of Covid,” the official told Reuters.

He recognized that “when people see such a huge explosion they want to help,” but called on the world to postpone private aid until a disaster relief fund is established.

The massive natural disaster was felt all the way in the United States and Japan.

On Monday, scientists hypothesized that the eruption was possibly caused by shock waves or shifting underwater land.