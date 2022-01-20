Israel: Snow on Mount Hermon, Golan Heights

Jerusalem too saw some snowfall

Heavy snowfall fell in the Golan Heights and mountainous regions of northern Israel overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, blanketing many areas as freezing cold swept across the country.

On the Golan Heights, temperatures dropped to minus 24.8 degrees Fahrenheit and schools were closed for the second consecutive day.

Snow also fell over much of the Galilee region and areas of central Israel more than 500 meters above sea level, as well as in Jerusalem.

The municipality of the Israeli capital ordered the opening of schools an hour late at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to the risk of icing on the roads.

Heavy rain and strong winds also affected other areas overnight. A tree fell on Shenkin Street in Tel Aviv, damaging a few cars but causing no injuries.

The Israel Electricity Corporation reported record winter consumption, which peaked at 14,753 megawatts, beating the record set in 2020 of 13,182 megawatts.

The company said it had to deal with several hundred power supply disruptions overnight due to weather damage.

It is expected that the cold spell will continue overnight from Thursday to Friday, before a rise in temperatures expected for the weekend.

However, snow could again fall on Israel next week, as it did last month.