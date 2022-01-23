Israel: Earthquake felt throughout the country

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute recorded the earthquake slightly stronger as a 4.1-magnitude

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred Saturday night in the Jordan Valley was felt by residents across Israel.

According to the Geological Survey of Israel, the earthquake struck almost 10 miles northeast of Beit She’an, south of the Sea of Galilee.

While it was mainly felt in Israel’s northern region, residents in the center and the south of the country reported that they felt the quake as well, Ynetnews reported.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute recorded the earthquake slightly stronger as a 4.1 magnitude, and just over a mile below the surface.

Videos peppered social media of alarms blaring in Israeli towns, warning residents out of their homes.

No injuries or damage were reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485004713523396609 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I felt a strong earthquake again. The sofa was moving. A feeling of helplessness," Dana, a resident of Nahariya in northern Israel, told Ynetnews.

"The house was moving. I was in front of the computer and the chair was shaking,” a resident of Nazareth said.

People from the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv to the southern city of Beersheba in the Negev Desert also reportedly felt the rumbling.

The tremor came almost two weeks after a strong earthquake off the coast of Cyprus was felt all the way in Israel.

Israeli national security experts predict that a massive earthquake will hit Israel in the coming years, and some say that the country is not prepared for the potential destruction.

Following the earthquake, Israel’s Home Front Command highlighted their ‘life-saving guidelines’ for what to do when one transpires:

- Prepare a family emergency bag in advance

- Treat every earthquake like a serious one and immediately move to a safe place

- Get down on knees and protect head with hands

- Steer clear of buildings, trees, electric cables

- Follow social media for updates and warnings