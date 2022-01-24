Israel: Turning plastic waste into products

'We are not looking at it as plastic waste. We are looking at it as an unused resource'

An Israeli company is taking plastic waste and turning it into reusable products as a way to curb the environmental impact plastic continues to have on the world while providing economic opportunities.

Ran Sharon, an Israeli entrepreneur, founded the clean-tech innovation company Clariter almost a decade ago.

“From the beginning what we wanted to do was transform unwanted plastic into advanced petrochemicals,” Sharon told i24NEWS.

Since then, he and his team have recycled thousands of tons of plastic waste among four continents, turning it into industrial ingredients to make over 1000 applications, such as waxes, candles, and mineral oils.

“Plastic is today’s world pandemic, and what we are trying to do is end the life of plastic,” he noted.

Clariter plans to clear the earth of two million tons of plastic waste by the end of 2028, turning such into 1.7 million tons of products.

“Sustainability comes where there is an environmental impact, an economic impact, and a social impact,” Sharon explained.

According to the United Nations Environment Program, only nine percent of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled.

Meanwhile, more than 350 million tons of plastic items are produced around the world each year, and plastic production is projected to double within 20 years if it carries on as is.

“Plastic is everywhere,” Sharon said.

“We are not looking at it as plastic waste. We are looking at it as an unused resource.”