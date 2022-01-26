Israel: Agriculture Ministry warns of citrus-destroying bug

The arrival of the insect could 'put the entire citrus fruit industry in the country in danger of extinction'

An insect that holds deadly diseases to citrus trees was detected in Israel, the country's Agriculture Ministry warned Wednesday.

The Asian citrus psyllid, or Diaphorina citri Kuwayama, is a known carrier for citrus greening disease, which causes green, misshapen, and bitter fruit and kills infected trees.

There is no treatment for trees infected with citrus greening disease.

The bug was found in the Emek Hefer region in the country’s center and confirmed by the Plant Protection Services Laboratories at the Agriculture Ministry.

Shlomit Zioni, the director of the Agriculture Ministry's Plant Protection and Inspection Services, said in a statement that the insect could "put the entire citrus fruit industry in the country in danger of extinction."

Nati Shohat/Flash90 Lemons growing on a tree, Israel, Jan 5 2012.

However, she added, "the ministry's inspectors are in control of the situation and see positive results for the pest control operation."

After identifying the pest, an extensive survey was conducted in the infected area, other areas of the country, and in specific forests.

An emergency meeting was held by the Agriculture Ministry, which led to a decision to spray plots found to be infected with the insect. The plan will include spraying on approximately 185 acres of orchards in the infected area.

The ministry has not yet identified how the bug first arrived in Israel.

“If we do not succeed in eradicating the pest in this targeted operation, it will be a real threat to the local citrus industry to the point of extinction, as has happened elsewhere in the world, as well as increasing the use of insecticides over years and across the country,” Zioni said.