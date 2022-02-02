Suspected oil spill detected off coast of central Israel

Report comes almost exactly one year after a massive oil spill caused an environmental disaster

Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry said Tuesday evening that a suspected oil spill was detected about 12 miles off the coast of the central city of Netanya.

The alleged spill was reportedly spotted by satellites used by the European Maritime Safety Agency. The ministry then received help from the Defense Ministry which sent reconnaissance flights.

The ministry gave no details on the size, severity or origin of the spill, saying only that it would notify the public as soon as it became necessary.

The report comes almost exactly a year after the country suffered one of its worst environmental disasters when an oil spill hit off the coast of the Mediterranean.

On February 18, 2021, tar began spreading on the coastline following stormy weather, with the corpse of a whale about 55 feet long.

The sale of Mediterranean fish was temporarily suspended and the beaches closed. Thousands of volunteers gathered for several days to help with the cleanup.

Maritime officials said it was a historic oil spill.

The owners of the Emerald, the tanker suspected of having spilled huge quantities of oil was identified.

According to an independent investigation by the private intelligence agency, Black Cube, the tanker — registered in the Marshall Islands — belonged to a company called Emerald Marine LTD.