Israel's Environment Ministry: stains off coast are not oil spill

'So far in all the tests and scans that have been done, no oil finds have been found,' says Zandberg

Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry said Wednesday that it did not detect oil in a stain off the coast of Israel.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

"So far, in all the tests and scans that have been done, no oil finds have been found. We hope for the best and prepare for the worst," Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg said in a statement.

Zandberg shut down the "tier-3" national incident that was declared yesterday, stating that all ships and marine vessels investigating the incident will return to shore.

The R/V Bat-Galim deep-sea research ship took samples on Wednesday and sprayed dispersants into the water, according to The Times of Israel.

"The results of laboratory tests for seawater sampled by the Ministry of Environmental Protection will probably be received within a few days," the statement from the Environment Ministry said.

Zandberg continued, "The 'Tar in the Storm' event that took place about a year ago showed us how serious the result of an event of this kind can be," referring to one of the worst environmental disasters seen in recent years.

The "suspicious stains" on the ocean roughly 12-24 miles from the shore between the cities of Rishon Lezion and Netanya were first discovered Tuesday.

"We prefer to be in a situation where we acted quickly and treated the event as a national event, and are glad that the suspicion was tested and ruled out," Zandberg said.