Israel's cabinet approves $48m for natural disasters

'We are not waiting for the next disaster, but anticipating'

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved some $48 million for a nationwide plan to prepare for massive fires as part of a strategy to better deal with natural disasters linked to global warming.

Developed by the ministries of Public Security and Environmental Protection, the plan calls for the creation of firebreaks to keep homes away from adjacent woods and forests and prevent the spread of fires.

It also includes funds to improve coordination with the division of firefighters and a multi-year plan to strengthen firefighters.

"The fires represent a real danger to the lives of residents," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during the weekly cabinet meeting. "We are not waiting for the next disaster but anticipating what needs to be done now."

Last summer, some 6,200 acres of forest around Jerusalem caught fire. At the height of the fire, there were even fears that Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem might need to be evacuated.

It took three days and the efforts of 204 fire crews, 20 aircraft, Israel Defense Forces rescue teams and the help of Palestinian firefighters to completely extinguish the flames.

Since December, the country has also been confronted with strong winds and storms which have caused widespread flooding in the north of the country.