UAE-Israel call for space research will focus on climate

Specific areas like water security, food security, and water monitoring will also be explored

Israel and the United Arab Emirates recently issued an open call for proposals on space research, the first collaborative initiative of its kind between the two states.

Melanie Swan, a journalist based in Dubai, spoke with i24NEWS Monday on the recent development, and explained how the project also aims to help life on Earth.

“This actually has happened very quickly - in October there was the memorandum of understanding announced during Expo’s Space Week in which the two countries announced plans to work on - especially climate change - in the field of space,” she said.

Research proposals will involve data taken from the VENµS microsatellite, a joint French-Israeli mission which observes Earth’s vegetation - tracking changes in the environment with photos every two days.

“This will be focusing on not only climate change, but specific areas such as water security, food security, water monitoring, and using this big data that’s been actually circulating, orbiting with this satellite since 2017,” Swan told i24NEWS.

After proposals are submitted, they will be evaluated to determine which will receive $200,000 in funding over a two year period.

The journalist said that the call for proposals - the latest in a series of collaborative projects between Israel and the UAE - shows how joint environmental initiatives are also on the rise.

“We’ve seen so many (joint ventures) - everything from agriculture to health - but in recent weeks alone we’ve seen climate change really coming along,” Swan said.