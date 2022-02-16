Israel: 4 earthquakes in one month spooks municipalities

'We have buildings in Hatzor HaGlilit that were built in the 1950s and are in danger'

In less than 12 hours, two earthquakes were felt in northern Israel: the first occurred Tuesday evening with a magnitude of 3.5, and the second Wednesday morning with a magnitude of 3.2.

The epicenters of both were located about 14 km northeast of Beit She'an, with no casualties reported in either incident.

The toll of the earthquakes, which now stands at four in a month, is causing great concern among the heads of local authorities in the north of the country.

“Four earthquakes over a period of about a month is much more than just a warning,” said Shimon Suissa, head of the Council of Hatzor-Haglilit, an Israeli municipality located in the Upper Galilee.

"There is a real need to reinforce dozens of buildings. We have buildings in Hatzor HaGlilit that were built in the 1950s and are in danger," he warned.

"History shows us that once every 100 years there is a major earthquake, the last one was about 100 years ago, let's wake up before it's too late," he urged.

Tzfat Mayor Shuki Ohana also expressed concern about the situation.

"This is the great challenge of the north, no less than the third Lebanon war," he warned. The Galilee is particularly vulnerable due to a combination of mountainous terrain, an abundance of old buildings and infrastructure, and its proximity to the Grand Rift Valley, Ohana said.

"A powerful earthquake is not a question of whether it will happen, but when it will happen," he said.

"Northern cities cannot face an earthquake alone. We demand that the state deal with this problem immediately," the mayor insisted.