Israel stops east Jerusalem park plan after church backlash

On Monday, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced it would not be advancing a plan to expand a national park’s borders into east Jerusalem’s Christian holy sites after church officials and rights groups pushed back on the proposal.

The initiative, known as Plan 101-674788, sought to expand the Jerusalem Walls National Park’s borders to encompass Christian holy sites in areas of the Kidron and Ben Hinnom Valleys, in addition to the Mount of Olives.

However, after church officials spoke out against the proposal, the authority said that it has “no intention of advancing the plan in the planning committee and it is not ready for discussion without coordination and communication with all relevant officials,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

A number of human rights organizations also voiced opposition to the plan, arguing that it aimed “to marginalize non-Jewish presence and to prevent much needed development of Palestinian neighborhoods hereby increasing the pressure to push them out of the Old City basin,” AP reported.

On Friday, Christian officials across different denominations penned a letter to Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, denouncing the planned expansion as a measure “to confiscate and nationalize one of the holiest sites for Christianity and alter its nature.”