Orange recycling bins to debut in Jerusalem

Jerusalem is joining the 'recycling revolution,' Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg says

Jerusalem’s Municipality signed a contract to deploy 2,000 orange recycling containers across the city to join Israel’s “recycling revolution.”

In a move that will bring it in line with over 90 other local authorities serving some 4.5 million Israelis, the bins will be for packaging waste including plastic bags and tin cans.

The capital city has long resisted the orange containers because it already has a waste sorting facility, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Greenet, the facility in northern Jerusalem, sorts potentially recyclable items out from general trash to sell them.

It remains unclear whether the municipality will compensate Greenet for moving its recycling efforts to the orange bins, which will be the responsibility of Tamir Recycling Corporation.

Signed last week by Tamir and Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry, the agreement will be submitted for council approval next month, Kan public broadcaster reported.

The deal declared that at least 90 percent of households will have easy access to an orange bin within five years.

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion told Kan that orange bins, which will be equipped with sensors to indicate when they are full, will be yet another tool to protect the environment.

Jerusalem promised that an information campaign will accompany the deployment of the bins, ToI reported.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg welcomed the development and said that Jerusalem is joining the “recycling revolution.”