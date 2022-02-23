Israel: Experts warn new earthquake alert system is not enough

'A major destructive earthquake in Israel is not a question of if, it’s only a question of when'

Israel will face a major earthquake sometime in the future, and though the government implemented a new warning system in preparation for the natural disaster, experts say that this measure is not enough.

Over recent weeks, the country experienced a bout of seismic activity, recording two consecutive minor earthquakes last Wednesday which occurred merely hours apart.

The tremors drew concerns on an upcoming devastating future quake predicted to strike Israel, which the Army Home Front Command said would leave thousands dead.

“A major destructive earthquake in Israel is not a question of if, it’s only a question of when,” Dr. Ariel Heimann, a geologist with the Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies told i24NEWS.

“When a country knows something like that, it should prepare, and preparedness is mainly built properly,” the expert continued.

Heimann explained that the greatest danger to citizens during an earthquake comes from improperly constructed buildings, which could collapse during bouts of seismic activity.

“In Israel, we know that there are more than 400,000 apartments which were built before 1980, when the (proper building) code was first established,” the geologist told i24NEWS, adding that structures created after this period now follow these regulations.

He said that Israel’s government “should do much more to reconstruct” or fortify buildings which are not up to code against earthquakes, and said citizens can prepare for the upcoming natural disaster by storing food and water.