Israel's cabinet votes to shut down Haifa Bay’s oil refineries

The refineries import crude oil to make industry, transport, and agriculture products

Israel's cabinet unanimously voted on Sunday to shut down the oil refineries in the country's northern Haifa Bay and the oil storage complex nearby.

Haifa residents campaigned for years to shut down the complex as the Bazan Group Oil Refineries produce significant air pollution and above-average incidences of cancer and respiratory disease.

Meir Vaknin/Flash90 Activists take part at a protest calling for the closure the Oil Refineries in the Haifa Bay, in Haifa, Israel, June 24, 2019.

The refineries take up 526 acres in Haifa Bay, importing crude oil to make industry, transport, and agriculture products.

Last year, a top-level committee within the Prime Minister's Office recommended that the complex be closed “as soon as possible, and within no more than a decade," The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Ministers voted that petrochemical activities would end within a decade during Sunday's meeting.

Simultaneously, they voted to promote large-scale infrastructure, residential and transportation projects in the area.

“The government’s decision is an important step in a process that will lead to the end of the petrochemical industry in Haifa Bay, recovery of the area and its surroundings, and improvement of the quality of life and the environment in the entire region,” said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg after the vote, according to ToI.

“The importance of the decision is that the entire government is committed to it and that it provides a real horizon for the residents of Haifa and the entire bay, and clearly outlines the direction and main courses of action in order to reach it.”