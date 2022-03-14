Frigid weather expected as record cold wave strikes Jerusalem

'An initial inspection shows that this is an almost unprecedented event for March'

The Israel Meteorological Service is forecasting a string of unseasonably frigid days as an unexpected cold wave strikes the country.

For six straight days, high temperatures in Jerusalem are expected to fall around 46 °F below the seasonal average, with a drop of 37 °F below average predicted for low temperatures.

This March forecast marks an unprecedented development for Jerusalem’s weather stations, which have not recorded such unseasonably cold temperatures since 1910 and 1894, according to Haaretz.

“An initial inspection shows that this is an almost unprecedented event for March and is not common even in the main winter months,” the Israel Meteorological Service explained on the agency’s website.

Experts anticipate that the cold wave will last until Wednesday, but the frigid weather is already impacting upcoming holiday plans for Jews in Jerusalem.

Festivities for the Jewish holiday of Purim are already being moved forward by one day for schools in the city due to forecasted snowfall - which would mark Jerusalem’s first white Purim since the 1980s.

However, Jerusalem’s Mayor Moshe Lion pledged that the change in date would not dampen celebrations for the city’s school children.

“We will not disappoint our children and we will celebrate the holiday with costumes and joy,” the official said, Haaretz reported.