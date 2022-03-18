Israelis ask court to save ancient palm trees from pollution

The trees 'have a high scientific value and are a significant part of the region’s cultural natural treasures'

Local residents of Israel’s southern Negev region on Wednesday demanded immediate action to save endangered palm trees in a nature reserve that have been damaged by pollution.

The group asked a court in the southern city of Beer Sheva to order Israel Chemicals (ICL) and Rotem Amfert - who are allegedly causing the pollution with their phosphate plants in the area - to stop harming the trees in the Zin and Akrabim Streams nature reserves.

Experts say over 30 of the palm trees in question are dying and all of them are in danger of extinction due to pollution, Haaretz reported.

Represented by the Adam Teva V’Din NGO and lawyers, the group asked the Beer Sheva District Court a year-and-a-half ago for permission to file a class action suit against ICL.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504550778735800320 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In their request, the group submitted salinity tests of the soil around the palm trees’ roots that reportedly proved the damage that was done by industrial sewage.

Agronomist Dr. Efdfie Tripler told the court: “The trees that can still be saved… are in a degree of distress that requires immediate action to prevent their final extinction,” Haaretz reported.

Prof. Guy Bar-Oz of Haifa University referred to the trees’ importance as well, referring to studies that they are remnants of the first palm trees that were cultivated in the ancient East.

“The trees in Ein Zin and Ein Akrabim are a sort of rare archaeological finding,” Bar-Oz suggested.

“They have a high scientific value and are a significant part of the region’s cultural natural treasures.”

According to Haaretz, ICL and Rotem Amfert claim the harm to the trees was caused by beetles or by a lower surface of groundwater in the area, causing the trees to dry out.