Study: Devastation of ‘urban corals’ in southern Israel

'The corals seem healthy... when looking deeper than the naked eye, we saw the strong effect of urbanization'

Massive urban development on the coast of southern Israel’s tourist hub Eilat is having a devastating effect on the local marine environment, according to an international team of marine and data scientists.

In a study published in the journal Global Change Biology, researchers examined the Gulf of Eilat’s coral reefs, which have proven resistant to global warming, rising water temperatures, and bleaching events.

For a year, a group of scientists looked at how urbanization is disrupting natural biorhythms - responsible for coal metabolism, growth, and reproduction cycles - and whether urban development is an overlooked contributing factor to global coral decline.

Team-lead Dr. Yaeli Rosenberg, along with Prof. Oren Levy of the Marine Lab at Bar-Ilan University, worked with researchers from Israel, Germany, and Australia to reveal yet another source of coral deterioration.

Shachaf Ben Ezra Coral reef ecosystem in the Red Sea Gulf of Eilat, southern Israel.

The team sampled two sites in the Gulf of Eilat at the northern tip of the Red Sea to study how Eilat’s various forms of chemical, light, hormonal, and noise pollution impact the marine environment.

Despite the corals’ relatively healthy appearance, the scientists discovered that natural biorhythms and environmental sensory systems were significantly disturbed in corals nearby urban Eilat.

"On the surface, the corals seem healthy, but when looking deeper than the naked eye, we saw the strong effect of urbanization very conclusively," Rosenberg said.

"The disruption of the daily and monthly cycles resulted in lower physiological performances and reproduction cycles that disappeared in the urban corals," Levy added.

By contrast, corals not in close proximity to urban development looked healthy and their biorhythms normal.

Levy suggested that scientists should assess the potential impact of urbanization on marine areas before development plans are implemented.