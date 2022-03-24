No sign of spring in Israel as winter weather persists

Snow closes Mount Hermon to visitors, with farmers concerned cold spell could damage crops

Spring has officially begun in Israel but you would not know it from stepping outside, especially in the north of the country as snow continues to fall in the Golan Heights.

The center of the country is also experiencing cold and rainy weather, with temperatures in Jerusalem Thursday morning falling to 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius).

The Golan Heights is expected on Thursday to receive about 8 inches (20 centimeters) of the white stuff. Israel's only winter ski and snowboard resort, Mount Hermon, is closed to visitors until Friday having accumulated nearly 10 inches of snow (25 cm).

The unseasonably cold and rainy weather is also impacting the south, with a chance of flash flooding Thursday and Friday in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea region.

Farmers are concerned that the cold temps could damage crops, according to Ynet.

"Snow at such a sensitive period could harm the development of the fruit and their potential growth," a local farmer said.

The wintery weather this weekend comes as clocks move forward overnight one hour for daylight saving.

The storms are expected to gradually taper off by Saturday.