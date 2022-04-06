Smaller and longer - global warming might impact the future of birds

At some point, birds might stop adapting to the warmer climate

Global heating not only affects our lives as human beings.

Birds are also affected by the changing and warming climate, a new Israel study reveals.

Today, Israeli birds are either smaller or longer compared to 70 years ago, possibly due to global warming, The Times Israel reported.

The reduction in the birds’ body mass and the enlargement of their body length could be a survival strategy similar to what is seen with birds and other animals living in colder environments.

Species living in colder climates are often bigger than those in warmer zones to keep their temperature high, researchers said to the Israeli daily, adding that science predicts animals to decrease in size in the future, except those living near humans.

“We identified two different types of morphological changes. Some species had become lighter — their mass had decreased while their body length remained unchanged — while others had become longer. Their body length had increased, while their mass remained unchanged,” Shahar Dubiner, Ph.D. student at Tel Aviv University’s School of Zoology and Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, told The Times of Israel.

The study is based on 8,000 adult birds from 106 different species, and showed that although birds in Israel are either lighter or longer than before, none of them changed both features.

It indicates that they have different strategies for “coping with the same problem,” Shahar Dubiner explained, emphasizing that a lot of questions are still unknown regarding the implications of global warming and its impact on birds.

“We are concerned that over such a short period, there is a limit to the flexibility or evolutionary potential of these traits, and the birds might run out of effective solutions as temperatures continue to rise,” the researcher said.