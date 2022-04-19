Israel to invest $18m in cultivated meat consortium

'This is an unprecedented governmental commitment on a global scale'

The Israel Innovation Authority is granting $18 million over three years to a cultivated meat consortium of 14 companies and 10 academic labs.

Cultivated meat, also known as cultured meat, is produced by cultivating animal cells directly, thus eliminating the need to raise and farm animals for food.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1364220974002966529 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The consortium aims to increase the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production methods and pilot opportunities to scale up in an attempt to ensure that Israel leads globally in the rapidly growing industry.

The consortium will be led by Good Food Institute Israel (GFI) grantee, Gaya Savion, and Tnuva Group.

Alternative meat startup Aleph Farms, which recently received an undisclosed investment from Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, will be part of the consortium, as well as Super Meat, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University.

“The synchronization between the innovation in food technologies and regulation is crucial in ensuring that we provide these technologies with a clear path to market and capitalize on the advantages that these technologies bring,” said Alla Voldman-Rantzer, director of Strategic Alliances at GFI Israel.

“This is an unprecedented governmental commitment on a global scale, in a cellular agriculture consortium and more particularly cultivated meat which will enable Israel to maintain its leadership in one of the most significant areas in Foodtech," said Shai Cohen, chief innovation officer at Tnuva Group and chairperson of the consortium.

Israel cultivated meat companies raised $507 million in 2021.