Israel: Reforming coral reefs using 3D printing

Researchers from Israeli universities found a way to use 3D printing to preserve coral reefs, which are becoming increasingly extinct.

The world’s coral reefs are in existential danger due to many factors including global warming and urbanization in coastal areas, which places tremendous stress on marine life.

Natalie Levy, a Ph.D. student at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University, explained that the “rapid decline of coral reefs increased the need for exploring interdisciplinary methods for reef restoration.”

"Examining how to conserve the biodiversity of coral reefs is a key issue, but there is also an urgent need to invest in technology that can improve the coral ecosystem and our understanding of the reef environment,” she added.

Natalie and Prof. Oren Levy headed the joint research project that was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Their team based their innovation on coral reefs off the southern coastal Israeli city of Eilat – a model that could help curb global reef devastation.

The 3D process begins by scanning underwater photographs of coral reefs. Next, the researchers feed that visual information into a 3D technology algorithm before it is printed into a ceramic reef that can be designed to fit any designated environment.

Ofer Berman, Matan Yuval/Bar Ilan University The translation of a 3D reef structure to generate a design for the 3D printer, in Israel, acquired on April 26, 2022.

"Existing artificial reefs have difficulty replicating the complexity of coral habitats and hosting reef species that mirror natural environments,” Natalie noted.

“We introduce a novel customizable 3D interface for producing scalable structures, utilizing real data collected from coral ecosystems.”

There are currently several 3D-printed reefs installed in the Gulf of Eilat, and the researchers believe that the results will help them apply the innovation to other reef ecosystems around the world.