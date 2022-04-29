'No chance' Israel meets its climate goals, says treasury official

'We won’t meet the targets the government committed to. Maybe we’ll reach 20 percent in the best case'

Israel won’t reach its carbon-emissions reduction target that the government set, Finance Ministry officials recently said in closed discussions.

“We won’t meet the targets the government committed to. There’s no chance,” an official from the Treasury Ministry's budget department said, which was called to discuss a proposed climate law.

A draft of the bill obtained by Haaretz, as well as numerous sources, indicated that the Treasury Ministry’s demands have a decisive influence on the wording of the bill.

The climate legislation is expected to be proposed to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation in mid-May.

According to government sources, a key issue in the discussions was the short-term target for reducing carbon emissions by the end of 2030.

The cabinet decided – and committed to the United Nations – that Israel would reduce emissions of warming gases by 27 percent by the end of this decade.

But Treasury officials claimed that Israel won’t meet that goal, even though the Jewish state is already lower than those that other countries set, Haaretz reported.

“Maybe we’ll reach 20 percent in the best case,” one official said.

Ministerial officials explained that Israel’s plans to reduce emissions are still in the early stages, and that they aren’t advanced enough to meet the target of 27 percent.

Israel’s State Comptroller made similar remarks in an earlier climate report.

According to Haaretz, one major reason for the Treasury’s doubt is Israel’s rapid population growth. Another is the fact that significant emissions cuts will require widespread changes in Israel’s economy and infrastructure – something that is difficult to streamline.

To avoid the worst effects of climate change, countries must significantly increase their efforts, UN scientists recently warned.