Israel faces one of the hottest Aprils recorded

The past decade was the hottest ever, with last year being one of the hottest in Israel since the 1950s

April 2022 was one of Israel's three warmest Aprils over the past 70 years, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

Last month was 3.6 to 7.3 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 30-year average for April, Sunday's data said. Comparatively, March was Israel's coldest March in the last century.

The combination of the two is causing fear among experts.

“A cold and rainy March followed by a dry and hot April has a dramatic effect on the potential for fire this summer," Amir Givati, an expert on climate change at Tel Aviv University’s Department of Environmental Studies, said to Haaretz.

"The long winter that lasted until the end of March led to the growth of surplus vegetation in open areas."

Israel faces a warming rate twice the global average and is considered among the countries especially vulnerable to climate change.

Most Israeli cities are expected to suffer heatwaves by the middle of this century, with temperatures over 93.2 Fahrenheit.

“The clear trend over the years is a continuation of the warming, with all its implications,” Givati said, according to Haaretz.