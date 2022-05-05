Israel lacks deterrence against environmental offenses

'The [cost of the] environment comes, unfortunately, very cheap in Israel,' Rosenstreich says

The oil firm Europe Asia Pipeline Company was ordered to pay a fine of $490,000 for a major 2011 spill which polluted a stream, but experts say that Israel still lacks deterrence against environmental offenses.

Tammy Gannot Rosenstreich, deputy director of policy and strategy at the environmental defense union Adam Teva V’Din, spoke with i24NEWS on how the light punishment illustrates Israel’s lax approach to fighting polluters.

“It’s not a surprise that this is recurring because there are no significant consequences. The [cost of the] environment comes, unfortunately, very cheap in Israel, and you can see it throughout various incidents of pollution,” Rosenstreich told i24NEWS.

“Management is usually almost off the hook, or with very low punishments, which means that the people who are in charge of making the change, of deciding to invest more in environmental governance - those people are not deterred and do not… [face] the consequences of choosing differently.”

While Israel pledged to take action on climate change and reduce its emissions, Rosenstreich explained that this has yet to translate into actual legislative action despite it being the norm in most developed countries.

“Until we will have a law enacted, a climate law… then you don’t have any measures in order to make those polluters and the state accountable… [for] ignoring the environment,” she said.