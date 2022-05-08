Israel approves Climate Bill: ‘We promised and we delivered’

The Climate Bill represents a 'dramatic change' in the climate change battle

Israel on Sunday approved its first Climate Bill in what Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said represented a “dramatic stage” in the climate change battle.

The draft legislation seeks to commit Israel’s government to cut global warming emissions by at least 27 percent by the decade’s end, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It must now go through the Israeli parliament for final approval, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

"History! A critical step for our future and for Israel's prosperity over time. Israel joins the developed countries and is advancing a dramatic stage in the fight against the climate crisis," Zandberg tweeted following the bill's approval.

It was unanimously supported by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, with the backing of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – who announced the net-zero goal before participating in the United Nations COP26 in Glasgow last year – and of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“We promised and we delivered,” Lapid said.

Tamara Lev, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel’s director of climate policy, said that while she welcomed the bill’s approval, the targets were not ambitious enough, ToI reported.

The bill sets out the legal framework for creating, budgeting, implementing, and reporting plans to reduce emissions and prepare for the effects of climate change, which are expected to be felt severely in the Middle East.

Hailing the legislation as a “historic moment," Zandberg said that anchoring the goals of emission cuts would provide certainty for Israel’s economy, allowing it to develop innovative, smart, and clean growth.