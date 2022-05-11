Israel's comptroller: Government not doing enough to prevent invasive species

'Invasive species compete with—and ultimately supplant the natural flora and fauna of the land of Israel'

A State Comptroller report released Tuesday found that nearly all of Israel's ecosystems are losing biological diversity.

The report was about preventing damage from invasive species and protecting biodiversity.

“Around 89 percent of ecosystems in Israel have declined in terms of biodiversity,” the report said.

The report also states that Israel has no plan to deal with this decline, including no blacklist of potentially harmful and invasive species.

“For many years, hundreds and even more invasive species have become established in Israel, causing damage to humans and the environment, including economic damage,” the report said.

The invasive species range from birds to fish, some imported as pets, and those that have escaped from wildlife exhibits.

“The State Comptroller’s report about Invasive Species should worry anyone and everyone who cares about Israel’s natural world," Parliament member Alon Tal said regarding the report, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"The report confirms our darkest fears: Invasive species compete with—and ultimately supplant the natural flora and fauna of the land of Israel. Israel makes almost no effort to prevent the phenomenon."

It noted that over 400 invasive marine species had been identified near the coast of Israel, and over 100 planet nurseries were infected with the fire ant - listed as one of the 100 invasive alien species that most threatens the environment and biodiversity by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.