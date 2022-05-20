This is the second such incident in the past year

The giant carcass of a dead whale washed up on the Mediterranean shore in Israel, in the second such incident in the past year.

Tea Krief/i24NEWS Bathers and passersby gather to look at a whale washed up on Jaffa shore in Tel Aviv on May 20, 2022.

Experts said the carcass belongs to a sperm whale, the largest toothed predator in the world.

The state of decomposition is so advanced that the cause of death is unlikely to be determined, according to marine life specialists cited in the local media.

The giant fin whale that washed up on the shore of Ashkelon in southern Israel last year is believed to have died due to pollution.