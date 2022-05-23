Israel: Bar-Ilan University launches environment research center and school

'An institute like the one inaugurated at Bar-Ilan is the place from which results will emerge'

Israel's Bar-Ilan University inaugurated a Center for Energy and Sustainability on Monday, according to a press release from the university.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was in attendance at the launch of the center and the Multidisciplinary School for Sustainability and the Environment.

Over the next decade, Bar-Ilan will invest hundreds of millions of dollars in research into environmental projects in Israel and globally.

Elharrar said at the launch, "As David Ben Gurion put it, security is energy. We need a combination of different types of energy, and the crisis in Europe shows that we can't give up on any of them at the moment."

"We must lead the world of energy, and an institute like the one inaugurated at Bar-Ilan is the place from which results will emerge."

The Center for Energy and Sustainability includes 55 research groups and will focus on research and development of renewable energy from the early stages to active technologies, the press release noted.

Additionally, the Multidisciplinary School will be the university's teaching center, planning to train the next generation of practitioners in these fields.

The school will unite all of Bar-Ilan's programs for environmental studies under one roof, as well as facilitate the development of new programs and majors.

"We are pleased and excited to collaborate with researchers at Bar-Ilan University, who are world leaders in the development of the energy and climate technologies of the future," says Roee Furman, Managing Director of Doral Energy-Tech Ventures.

"We are facing a decade of opportunities for real change in the fight against the climate crisis, and we at Doral are proud to be a pioneering force in funding and supporting applied research that will place Israel at the forefront in the war on global warming."