Israel: Environment Ministry approves restoration project at Acre Bay site

The treatment will significantly reduce the leakage of contaminated groundwater into the sea

A former industrial site at Israel's Acre Bay will undergo a soil and groundwater restoration project, the Environmental Protection Ministry announced Tuesday.

The 60-acre area near the northern city, one of Israel's most polluted sites, was once owned by the former Electrochemical Industries Company, which produced chlorine and, later, polyvinyl chloride.

Electrochemical Industries Company, which opened in 1956 and closed in 2003, dumped its toxic waste at sea before being instructed to treat its wastewater.

After closing, the plant was dismantled, and energy company Delek Yam-Maagan purchased the area.

The Tidhar-Harel real estate partnership recently purchased the site, and now plans for rehabilitating the area are underway.

Mendy Hechtman/Flash90 Sunset over the Mediterranean Sea seen from the port in the northern Israeli city of Acre, July 9, 2013.

Since the purchase, the pollution investigation process was accelerated, and pilot tests for rehabilitation methods began, the ministry said.

As part of the groundwater treatment, a partition wall will be erected between the contaminated area and the beach, and the groundwater will be pumped and treated for several years until it is clean.

The treatment will significantly reduce the leakage of contaminated groundwater into the sea, the ministry said.

The work will last for several years.

According to a 2001 Barcelona Convention’s Action Plan for the Mediterranean survey, the site was considered one of Israel's seven pollution hotspots. However, Israel has taken care of the other six, according to The Times of Israel.