Israeli lab engineering cows to fight climate change

Researchers attempting to reduce methane gas emissions from cows by studying the animal's genes

Cows are one of the biggest factors in global warming, thanks to their organic production of methane gas.

An Israeli laboratory says that the secret solution to that problem is actually changing what is inside of the animal.

The climate change connection starts with what a cow eats and what comes out of it.

"A lot of it is going toward the energy needs of the animal and a large part of it is being emitted into the atmosphere in the form of methane, which is a very potent greenhouse gas," Prof. Itzhak Mizrahi, microbiologist at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, told i24NEWS.

Mizrahi is working with farmers at a kibbutz in southern Israel to make a detailed analysis of how a cow's digestion works at a microbiological level.

"We're looking at samples that contain approximately six million genes," Sarah Winkler, a PhD student at the Ben Gurion University Bioinformatics Lab, said, adding that most of the genes are not relevant in terms of understanding methane production.

"We're trying to pinpoint the specific ones that are."

The lab has identified about 100 genes it says are the most important.

The researchers are trying to solve the problem of how to feed a growing population without destroying the planet.